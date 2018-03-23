Tire thief in custody after Crime Stopper tip

Police say the man loaded the tires into an older model car and fled the scene.
Investigators released video of the incident to the public on February 18 and within one day received a tip from Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers that helped identify the man as 25-year-old Parrish Grandberry of the 400 block of 76th Street.
The tip along with evidence from the investigation led to a warrant charging Grandberry with theft.
On March 21, The Shreveport Police Warrants Unit took Grandberry into custody without incident at his home.
He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on the warrant for theft with a bond set at $390.
(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.
(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd...
Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.
Tuesday's school shooting in Maryland that left the shooter dead and two students wounded increasingly appears to be the action of a lovesick teenager.More >>
