Tire thief in custody after Crime Stopper tip - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Tire thief in custody after Crime Stopper tip

Parrish Grandberry, 25 (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Parrish Grandberry, 25 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
Shreveport police released this surveillance image of an alleged tire bandit. (Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department) Shreveport police released this surveillance image of an alleged tire bandit. (Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A man accused of stealing tires from a west Shreveport tire store is in custody thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

On January 13, Shreveport police officers were Sent to Wally’s Discount Tires in the 7700 block of Linwood Avenue on reports of a tire theft.

When they got there, officers discovered a man was caught on surveillance video taking four brand new tires from the business.

Police say the man loaded the tires into an older model car and fled the scene. 

Investigators released video of the incident to the public on February 18 and within one day received a tip from Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers that helped identify the man as 25-year-old Parrish Grandberry of the 400 block of 76th Street.

The tip along with evidence from the investigation led to a warrant charging Grandberry with theft. 

On March 21, The Shreveport Police Warrants Unit took Grandberry into custody without incident at his home.

He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on the warrant for theft with a bond set at $390.

