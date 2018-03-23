SPD: Car reportedly shot during fight - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SPD: Car reportedly shot during fight

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting a car during a fight Thursday. 

Police responded to a call about a fight just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Bibb Street.

When officers arrived they reported hearing a gunshot and seeing a silver car driving off. 

Police say they chased after the silver car and found four people inside and a bullet hole in the car.

No arrests have been made.

Police say those responsible for leaving the bullet hole are wanted for the illegal use of a weapon. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

