SPD: Car reportedly shot during fight

Shreveport police are looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting a car during a fight Thursday.

Police responded to a call about a fight just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Bibb Street.

When officers arrived they reported hearing a gunshot and seeing a silver car driving off.

Police say they chased after the silver car and found four people inside and a bullet hole in the car.

No arrests have been made.

Police say those responsible for leaving the bullet hole are wanted for the illegal use of a weapon.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

