SFD to hold service Friday for loyal, 4-legged team member

Tracker, black lab, along with his handler Fire Engine Rick Morrow. (Source: Shreveport Fire Department)

Shreveport Fire Department will hold a memorial service Friday morning for a loyal, four-legged team member.

Search and Rescue K-9, Tracker, was put to sleep earlier this month due to health reasons.

The service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Shreveport Fire and Police Academy.

Tracker faithfully served the people of Shreveport and surrounding areas from March 2005 until his retirement from active service in 2014.

Tracker was credited with safely recovering five people, three of whom were children.

The K-9 also was named 2008 Louisiana Pet of the Year and deployed to Tuscaloosa, AL, in 2011 with the Louisiana USAR Taskforce.

Tracker will be buried with full Fire Department honors in the SFD K-9 Cemetery.

