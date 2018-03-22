SFD holds memorial service for loyal member

Tracker, black lab, along with his handler Fire Engine Rick Morrow. (Source: Shreveport Fire Department)

The Shreveport Fire Department will hold a memorial service for a loyal member of their team on Friday.

SFD Search and Rescue K-9, Tracker, was put to sleep earlier this month due to health reason.

The service will be held Friday at the Shreveport Fire and Police Academy at 10:30 a.m.

Tracker faithfully served the people of Shreveport and surrounding areas from March 2005 until his retirement from active service in 2014.

Tracker was credited for safely recovering 5 people, three of which were children, named 2008 Louisiana Pet of the Year and deployed to Tuscaloosa, AL, in 2011 with the Louisiana USAR Taskforce.

He will be buried with full fire department honors at the SFD K-9 Cemetery.

