Man pleads guilty to attempted rape, kidnapping in Shreveport

A Houston man pleads guilty to following a woman home from a nightclub and attempting to rape her four years ago.

Jesus Martinez, 33, pleaded guilty to charges of home invasion, second-degree kidnapping and attempted aggravated rape.

The crime happened on July 5, 2014, when Martinez followed his victim home from a downtown Shreveport nightclub, broke into her apartment, and tried to rape her.

He was identified through the use of DNA evidence.

Martinez will return to be sentenced on June 28, 2018.

He faces 10 to 50 years in prison for attempted aggravated rape, 5 to 40 years in prison for the second-degree kidnapping and one to 30 years for the home invasion.

