Shreveport man found guilty of attempted second-degree murder

Quincy Jackson found guilty of shooting another once in the head and in the back. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A Shreveport man faces up to 50 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of attempted-second degree murder.

After a four day trial, Quincy Jackson is found guilty of shooting a man once in the head and in the back.

The shooting happened on Jan. 17, 2017, near the Cordova Court Apartments in Bossier City.

The victim, who was a friend of Jackson’s, was with him at a car dealership on Barksdale Boulevard moments before the shooting.

Despite being shot in the head and in the back, the victim was able to run away and flag an off-duty Bossier City officer.

Police were able to arrest Jackson at his mother’s home in Shreveport on the same day of the shooting.

“We do plan to file a habitual offender bill against Mr. Jackson,” said Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin. “Quincy Jackson is a danger to society. This is his third felony conviction involving firearms, which includes a prior incident in which Quincy Jackson shot another man in Shreveport.”

As a fourth felony offend, Jackson faces life in prison if he is also prosecuted as a habitual felon.

