Domestic violence survivor recounts near-death experience

Days after her attacker was sentenced to 80 years behind bars, Jakare Fecunda says her wounds are still fresh.

"I remember asking him what was wrong and he said, 'nothing, I love you,' and in the same breath as that, I love you came out the knife."

Adam Martin used his knife to violently stab the then 20-year-old Jakare Fecunda six times.

"I really thought this is how I am going to die."

Martin attacked her on Apr. 12th, 2015, but it was not until March when a judge sentenced him to 80 years in prison without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

"When you were dating him did you ever suspect that he could've done something like that to you? Never, although he had done things in his past, he never really been violent towards me. He never did anything to me that would make me feel like with me being someone that he supposedly loves that he could do it to me," Fecunda said. "And it wasn't until I started to scream when it kinda clicked that okay you need to run."

But, Fecunda did not make it very far. After knocking on several doors, Fecunda says her body gave way near Acadian Shores Drive in Shreveport.

"When I left out of there yard I got up and this is where she came up and found me."

Lakeisa Curry and her son Joshua were the first to come when they heard Fecunda's cry for help.

"We heard Jakare screaming saying he was gonna kill her and she was bleeding out pretty bad, then we came out rushing with towels and called the police," said Joshua Walker.

And with reminders of the horrific crime, forever etched into her skin.

"Six times, two of them in my stomach, two in my back, one time in my head and once in my arm."

Fecunda says she has now dedicated her life to helping others.

"A lot of people are affected by this a lot more people than we think and with me being young I wanted to be able to speak to my generation."

