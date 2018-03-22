Seventh-grader is eighth Sabine Parish student in six weeks to be accused of making threats

Sabine Parish Sheriff Ronny Richardson says his detectives will visit all schools in the parish to caution students about the consequences of making threats. (KSLA News 12)

A Sabine Parish middle school student faces a charge of terrorizing, the Sheriff's Office reports.

Investigators say threats made against Ebarb High led to the seventh-grader's arrest.

The student's identity is not being released due to the age.

The arrest is the eighth in six weeks for various threats at parish schools, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Now Sheriff Ronny Richardson says his detectives will visit all schools in the parish to caution students about the consequences of making threats.

The law officers also will ask students about any concerns the youths think need to be addressed, the sheriff said.

