At least 100 jobs to be created with cold storage facility on TexAmericas' East Campus

Work is expected to start in fall 2018 on the $20 million Frigitek cold storage facility on TexAmericas Center's East Campus in Maud, Texas, and take 18 months to complete. (Source: TexAmericas Center)

At least 100 permanent, full-time jobs are expected to be created by TexAmericas Center's plans to build at 200,000-square-foot cold storage facility.

The center's board of directors recently approved an agreement with the asset management firm Lionchase Holdings Inc. to build the facility.

Officials with New Boston-based TexAmericas Center say this will add to the already 12,000-acre industrial park.

Ken Brown, managing partner of Lionchase Holdings, toured the center's property in November and chose a site on its East Campus in the 600 block of Lamar Street in Maud, Texas.

The cold storage facility will have more than 135,000 square feet of refrigeration and freezer floor space and will offer dry storage, blast freezing, pre-cooling and processing and packaging services.

“The exciting element of this cold storage project is the spurred interest it will create among other linked industries within the food-processing cluster who need access to cold storage supply chain services,” Scott Norton, executive director and CEO of TexAmericas Center, says in a statement.

“We anticipate that this development will attract additional leads from food processors, manufacturers and distributors to locate to the greater Texarkana region.”

Work on the estimated $20 million investment is expected to start in the fall and take 18 months to complete.

The plan is for the facility to be operating by Dec. 31, 2019.

“Our next step in moving this project forward will be to market the available cold storage space to businesses and highlight our concept for a 500-acre TexAmericas Center food-processing park,” Eric Voyles, the center's executive vice president and CEDO, says in a statement.

TexAmericas Center, founded in 1997, owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the nation and serves Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas markets.

