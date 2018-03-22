Woman arrested in connection with death of her 4-year-old

BOOKED: Khadija LaShawn Wright, 25, of Wake Village, Texas, one count of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury/death by omission (Source: Wake Village, Texas, Police Department)

An East Texas woman now also has been arrested in connection with the death of her child.

Wake Village police arrested 25-year-old Khadija LaShawn Wright, of Wake Village, on Thursday morning.

She is charged with one count of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury/death by omission, according to a statement from police Detective Todd Aultman.

That charge is a first-degree felony punishable by 5 to 99 years or life in prison if Wright is convicted as charged.

Her arrest is the latest development in the investigation into the death of 4-year-old D’Money Lewis.

Wright's bond has not yet been set.

