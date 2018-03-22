KSLA Salutes: Tianna Andrews, a Bossier sheriff's deputy who helps others through service

Tianna Andrews enlisted in the Air Force at age 18, following her father's path of service, who served in the Army. (Source: Tianna Andrews)

Through the Air Force, then education and now to law enforcement, Bossier sheriff's Deputy Tianna Andrews helps and serves others. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Before Tianna Andrews earned her badge, she wore a different kind of uniform.

"I decided that because my Dad's an Army veteran, that I wanted to serve my country. So I joined the Air Force at the age of 18," the Bossier sheriff's deputy explained.

"I've always been a people person. I've always wanted to do things that allow me to help other people, even with my career outside of the military."

So it is no surprise that her Air Force duties allowed her to help her fellow airmen in food and fitness.

"I was in areas where people needed help. Fitness, I was a personal trainer. Food, preparing the food and making sure everyone had access to eat; when we deployed, making sure everybody could eat."

Her five years in the military included two deployments - one to England, the other to Kuwait.

"I was really nervous because I've never flown before, and I had this phobia of airplanes. So that was probably the most nerve-racking part," Andrews recalled.

"It was actually interesting because you get to travel and do things like that. Even though it wasn't under the best circumstances when I went to Kuwait, it was still a chance to learn other cultures and see something outside of the United States."

After leaving the military, Andrews went into teaching.

Then she traded school books for a duty belt.

"I want people to understand that law enforcement is not negative," Andrews said. "Being a law enforcement officer, we're not all out there doing things to harm people. We're here to actually help people.

"And I'm just another person out there trying to make a difference," she continued. "Not only helping people, but showing people, hey, law enforcement, we're not all the same, we're individual people, we're here to protect and to serve and that's what I wanted to do."

Breaking barriers for women and minorities.

Andrews' giving spirit doesn't stop there. You can catch her volunteering with a Disabled American Veterans chapter.

"It's nice to help and be a fresh new face, and maybe bring some other younger people out. It's a lot of fun, and I get to meet some really wonderful people who I probably would've never met."

Proving you're never too young or too old to make a difference.

"Even though I didn't serve an incredibly large amount of years in the military, the fact that they (DAV members) still welcome me and appreciate what I've done even for the years that I was in."

Reminding us to always look for the people who are helping.

