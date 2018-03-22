Police: Chase with naked driver ends in arrest

An Alexandria woman is accused of running a red light then jumping out of her vehicle wearing no clothes while fleeing from police.

Booking records show 32-year-old Tami Marie Collins faces multiple charges, including running a red light and child desertion.

An Alexandria police officer says she spotted Collins running the traffic light at MacArthur Drive at North Boulevard.

The officer says she began pursuing Collins and the chase ended in an apartment complex parking lot.

That's where police say Collins got out of the vehicle naked and began running toward a building.

A child who was in the front passenger seat also got out of the vehicle and followed Collins.

The officer who started the pursuit said she was able to detain Collins until another officer arrived.

Collins remains in Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Charges filed against her also include aggravated flight from an officer, resisting arrest by flight, careless operation of a vehicle, improper lane usage, running a stop sign, no signals, having no child restraint system.

Collins also is accused of violating her probation.

