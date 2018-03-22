Linwood Public Charter holds fundraiser to add preschool program

Linwood Public Charter school is hosting a fundraiser to help raise money to add a preschool program.

The Mad Hatter's Champagne Brunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 7 at the Independence Stadium Club.

The school currently has 850 students in grades Kindergarten – 4th and 6th – 8th, according to their Director of Federal Grants/Advancement & Development.

They also reportedly plan on adding 5th grade for the 2018 - 2019 school year, which would make it a complete PreK-8th-grade school.

