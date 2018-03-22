New DeSoto Parish sheriff sworn in - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

New DeSoto Parish sheriff sworn in

(Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12) (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)
MANSFIELD, LA (KSLA) -

The new DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson was sworn in on Thursday morning.

The official swearing-in took place at 8:30 a.m. at the DeSoto Parish Courthouse.

Sheriff Richardson is taking the place of Former Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle, who announced his retirement last week. 

