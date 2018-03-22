Shreveport officials waiting to assess flood damage in city parks

C. Bickam Dickson has faced mutiple flood issues in the past and is one of Shreveport's biggest parks (Source: KSLA)

Several city parks along the Red River are still damaged by recent flood or still completely under water.

Charles Hymes with SPAR says his office has received several calls from concerns residents, wondering when they'll be able to visit their favorite parks again.

"All we can do is just wait. Because we really can't do anything until the ground dries up and then we'll be able to go in and assess the damages," Hymes said.

One of those parks is C. Bickam Dickson Park which recently underwent a facelift and was reopened after being closed for years. Now, the park is closed again due to high water.

Other parks include the Shreveport Dog Park at the Stoner Boat Launch. Some of the water there has receded, leaving behind thick layers of silt and mud.

"We really won't know until the water goes down because this is our first time having it flood down there while the dog park was at that location so we really don't know right now what to expect. I'm not thinking there's going to be a whole lot of major damage, just a lot of cleanup," Hymes said.

Hymes says the process of flood cleanup is something they've dealt with several times before.

"Basically, just a little elbow grease. As far as the walkways, we go in and shovel the dirt or whatever off. We might get some sweepers in there to help us break up the mud and dirt that has dried up on the walkways, but other than that, just removing any debris that was left behind, any limbs, dead carcasses, fish, snakes or anything. There's a lot that's left behind."

Hymes says while he knows Shreveport residents are ready to enjoy Spring at their favorite parks, making sure those areas are secure is the most important thing.

"Our main goal is always safety first," Hymes said.

