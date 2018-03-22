Plane, dog to join search of Red River for missing woman, son - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Plane, dog to join search of Red River for missing woman, son

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Deputies continued their search of Red River on March 21 for a woman and her son who disappeared March 15. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office) Deputies continued their search of Red River on March 21 for a woman and her son who disappeared March 15. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
A plane and a cadaver dog will join the search when it resumes March 22. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office) A plane and a cadaver dog will join the search when it resumes March 22. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
(KSLA) -


A plane Thursday will join the search of Red River for a woman and her son.

Also, a cadaver dog will ride in one of the boats.

Jennifer Wilson, 53, and 31-year-old Coty Wilson, of the 300 block of Cottage Grove in Benton, have not been seen for almost a week.

The search for them began after motorists spotted her silver Chevrolet Impala abandoned on the top of the Louisiana Highway 2 bridge at Plain Dealing around 6:40 p.m. March 15.

Bossier sheriff's deputies continued their quest Wednesday by putting six watercraft in the river at the former Cash Point boat launch. Among them was a patrol boat from Caddo Pairsh.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly