Plane, dog to join search of Red River for missing woman, son

A plane and a cadaver dog will join the search when it resumes March 22. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies continued their search of Red River on March 21 for a woman and her son who disappeared March 15. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)



A plane Thursday will join the search of Red River for a woman and her son.

Also, a cadaver dog will ride in one of the boats.

Jennifer Wilson, 53, and 31-year-old Coty Wilson, of the 300 block of Cottage Grove in Benton, have not been seen for almost a week.

The search for them began after motorists spotted her silver Chevrolet Impala abandoned on the top of the Louisiana Highway 2 bridge at Plain Dealing around 6:40 p.m. March 15.

Bossier sheriff's deputies continued their quest Wednesday by putting six watercraft in the river at the former Cash Point boat launch. Among them was a patrol boat from Caddo Pairsh.

