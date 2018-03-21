Editorial: Number of armed school officers should be rising

There may be no clear right way or a wrong way to handle a school shooting. At least in Maryland, where an armed school resource officer did his job, is an example of a better way, says Joe Sciortino, vice president and general manager of KSLA News 12.

Once again, we have a school shooting.

This time, in Maryland, thankfully the carnage was much less than in Florida.

This time, an armed school resource officer did his job. He jumped into action and engaged the shooter, who died at the scene.

There may be no clear right way or a wrong way to handle a school shooting.

At least this one is an example of a better way.

As we all grapple with how to prevent shootings at schools in the first place, we must have people ready and willing to take action when gun violence threatens our children.

The Maryland incident is only one of a few instances in which an armed school resource officer was able to intercede to end an active shooting.

I am sure that by now everyone knows there was more than one armed school resource officer on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at the time of that shooting.

They failed to stop that gunman. In fact, the first officer on the scene did not even attempt to engage the shooter.

I think we can all agree that is disgraceful.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 29,000 public schools in the United States - only about 30 percent - reported having at least one full- or part-time school resource officer in 2013, the last year available for those statistics.

I would hope the number of armed school officers is growing.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.