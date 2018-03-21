Bossier Police Juror accused of sexual assault, theft during trip

A controversial police juror in Bossier Parish finds himself in the hot seat yet again. This latest controversy surrounds the arrest and then release of juror Rick Avery, accused of sexual assault involving his longtime girlfriend.

He was also arrested for the alleged theft of $36,000 in jewelry from the hotel room, but never charged.

That alleged theft and attack happened back in late January during a trip to the nation's capital for Washington Mardi Gras. But it is very important to note that Rick Avery does not face any criminal charges either in D.C. or here at home.

If Avery's name sounds family that's because back in 2016 Avery was arrested on suspicion of DWI and caught on camera making threats against officers.

Avery said he had blacked out that night and was never charged in the case. And now, Avery tells us he's just as innocent this time around.

For more than six decades Washington Mardi Gras has been a time of celebration in the nation's capital and of building relationships between lawmakers on the local, state and federal levels.

But according to an account later spelled out in a protective order: On the night of January 26th, Avery pushed his girlfriend to the hotel room floor that night and sexually assaulted her.

In that protective order the alleged victim claimed quote: "Rick Avery verbally, physically and sexually assaulted me."

Avery did not attend this Wednesday's police jury meeting in Benton and was not at his home office.

But in a phone call Avery said of that alleged attack: "I don't know anything about that. I vehemently deny that. And there was an investigation that was, nothing that showed anything like that ever happened."

Avery said he remembers just going to bed and falling asleep. "All of a sudden a security guard knocked on the door and woke me up. I asked him what I could do for him and he pointed out in the hall and she was sitting out in the hall nude."

Avery said once released by Washington D.C. Police he's never seen his now ex-girlfriend ever since. But she did file that protective order against Avery three weeks after returning home.

It stated: "Rick Avery has continued to attempt to contact me even though I said I wished no contact after what he did to me in D.C. He has threatened to sue me. Take me to court, and have me arrested."

For his part, Avery insisted he did not threaten his ex-girlfriend with a lawsuit. But he did say he may have to take her to court to collect more than a hundred thousands dollars in loans she allegedly owes him.

