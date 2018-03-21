NWLA students lead the charge for "March For Our Lives" rally

For those who cannot make the trip to Washington D.C., there will be a March For Our Lives in Shreveport on Saturday. (Source: Women's Democratic Club of NWLA)

In an effort to advocate for gun control, thousands across the country are planning to storm the streets in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

For those who cannot make the trip, there will be a March For Our Lives in Shreveport the same day.

The march will start outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse on Texas Street at 11 a.m.

The Women’s Democratic Club of Northwest Louisiana is hosting the event.

The national march follows the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were gunned down.

A number of Caddo Parish students are leading the march in Shreveport. KSLA sat down with 4 of the rally's organizers, all of whom are seniors at Caddo Magnet High School, to discuss their inspiration behind taking part in this national movement.

"It seems like there's not going to be a change unless we speak at this point," said Tifphany McClinton, a march organizer.

Jackie Bacud, another rally organizer, said as high school students, their priorities should fall elsewhere.

"We should be worried about exams, about prom, about graduation," Bacud said. "We are the future of this country and they're losing us one-by-one.

Matthew Pinchback, a Caddo Magnet senior, told KSLA the gun debate transcends politics and political party division.

"This is not a political issue, this is not a racial issue and this is not a regional issue," Pinchback said. "This is a societal issue."

Katelyn Grice, a senior and march organizer, said taking a stand on this polarizing topic has given her a platform for a deeply personal issue.

"We're always told we can't be a part of anything and we need to stay silent this whole time," Grice said. "It's really starting to get annoying since it's us who are dying."

KSLA asked the high school organizers what they've learned about themselves and taken away from spending time planning such a rally.

"There are real people out there getting shot and killed and they're just going to school," McClinton said. "They're not doing anything."

For Grice, she said she's become more tolerant and fact-based during conversations with those who have differing opinions.

"Everyone is so willing to disagree with everybody," Grice said. "But we're not willing to come together and agree on one single point."

After spending time together each week, diligently planning Saturday's rally, these organizers say they've become very close friends.

"It's just really nice to stand up for something and not only stand up for it by yourself, but also have a group of people with you," McClinton said.

Those attending the march can expect speeches delivered by students and a moment of silence for those who lost their lives in the Parkland, FL, shooting.

