Group in Shreveport hosts its own March For Our Lives

In an effort to advocate for gun control, thousands across the country are planning to storm the streets in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

For those who cannot make the trip, there will be a March For Our Lives in Shreveport the same day.

The march will start outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse on Texas Street at 2 p.m.

The Women’s Democratic Club of Northwest Louisiana is hosting the event.

