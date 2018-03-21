New DPSO initiative to support special needs community

This initiative is inspired by his Aunt Joye Malone of Logansport. She is also known as Logansport Tigers biggest fan. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

In honor of World Down Syndrome Day, DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson has decided to announce his newest initiative, the “Bringing Joye” Program.

This initiative is inspired by his Aunt Joye Malone of Logansport. She is also known as Logansport Tigers biggest fan.

In previous years, Sheriff Richardson has been an active supporter of the local charity Circle of Hope. Recently, the sheriff’s office and Circle of Hope have planned events and brought special needs community together for games, dancing and pizza parties.

Partnerships have formed with the DeSoto Parish School system that has allowed special needs students from each school to come together at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Training Facility for the events.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help with an event, contact Holly Jones at 318-872-3956.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.