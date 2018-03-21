SFD practice life-saving high-water rescue techniques

Pulling their teammates to shore, members of the department's Swift Water Rescue Team were practicing techniques they would use when rescuing people in high water situations. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters battled frigid currents Wednesday to practice saving the lives of others.

"What's going through your mind when you're in there and your racing against these currents? Swim just keep swimming," said firefighter Josh McRae.

Pulling their teammates to shore, members of the department's Swift Water Rescue Team were practicing techniques they would use when rescuing people in high water situations.

The training took place along the 12-mile bayou in Mooringsport.

"It is the most dangerous things that these guys can do, they can hang off the side of a building, we can go into a confined space but all those are variables and things that we can predict," said Joe Prator, the fire engineer for the Shreveport Fire Department.

"This is pretty consistent it doesn't look real fast, but if you put this water into a neighborhood or into a street...naturally when waters moving against the street it's going to go faster," Prator said.

In addition, to saving lives here in Caddo Parish, Prator says the team has been to other parts of the south devastated by floodings, such as Baton Rouge and Beaumont.

"Say if we had a vehicle in a submerged area, or a stranded boater or something stuck on a rock, or a tree, or whatever, if it was in a flood situation then we could get lines to him. And get him off," Prator said.

Following a rainy month, the water in Caddo Lake was high causing it to feed rapidly into the 12-mile bayou. Making their training especially tough.

"Think about it if the water is moving 3 miles an hour, that's roughly 17 to 20 pounds of pressure onto your body," said training officer Calvin Baker Jr.

But the firefighters say it's the people helping them up, that gives them hope.

"Knowing that they're going to be there whenever you need them puts your mind at ease," said McRae.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.