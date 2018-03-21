Bossier City man suspected of raping 2 youths multiple times - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier City man suspected of raping 2 youths multiple times

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
BOOKED: Jim Spencer Castaneda, 27, of the 4800 block of General Ewell Drive in Bossier City, two counts of first-degree rape (Sources: Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office) BOOKED: Jim Spencer Castaneda, 27, of the 4800 block of General Ewell Drive in Bossier City, two counts of first-degree rape (Sources: Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

A Bossier City man is suspected of raping two children.

Now 27-year-old Jim Spencer Castaneda, of the 4800 block of General Ewell Drive, is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility, booking records show.

He was booked into the lockup at Plain Dealing at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday after being transferred from the Bossier City Jail.

Castaneda is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, with his bond set at $1.5 million on each charge.

Bossier City police arrested him after investigating a complaint that he had engaged in sex acts with the youths, both under age 13, multiple times over the past several years.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly