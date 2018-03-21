Bossier City man suspected of raping 2 youths multiple times

BOOKED: Jim Spencer Castaneda, 27, of the 4800 block of General Ewell Drive in Bossier City, two counts of first-degree rape (Sources: Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Bossier City man is suspected of raping two children.

Now 27-year-old Jim Spencer Castaneda, of the 4800 block of General Ewell Drive, is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility, booking records show.

He was booked into the lockup at Plain Dealing at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday after being transferred from the Bossier City Jail.

Castaneda is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, with his bond set at $1.5 million on each charge.

Bossier City police arrested him after investigating a complaint that he had engaged in sex acts with the youths, both under age 13, multiple times over the past several years.

