Marshall, TX, found safe after being reported as missing

An elderly Marshall, Texas, man who went missing for three days has been found safe, authorities say.

Police earlier today asked for help finding 72-year-old Jerry Lee Pope, who had not been seen since leaving his home Sunday.

Family members and law officers were concerned because he also missed his doctor appointments Tuesday.

