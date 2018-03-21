Over 16k in drugs and firearms seized in bust

Police say they seized over 800 grams of marijuana, 26 estasy tablets, 6 firearms in bust. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Three arrests have been made after police say they found a little over $16,000 worth of drugs, firearms, and cash inside their home.

The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit say they seized 370 grams of High-Grade Marijuana valued at $9,500, 495 grams of Marijuana valued at $5,000, and 26 MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets valued at $520.00 following a narcotics investigation on Mustang Circle in Keithville.

In addition to the narcotics, agents also reportedly seized 3 handguns, 2 rifles, one shotgun and over $1,200 in cash.

The seizures came on the heels of a citizen complaint about drug activity in the area.

Police arrested and charged the following:

Marian Brown, 60, -Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)

Peter Brown, 58, -Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana) with the intent to distribute

Daniel Brown, 30, - Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana) with the intent to distribute, Possession of Schedule I (MDMA) with the intent to distribute, Possession of a firearm with Controlled Dangerous Substances

Marian Brown was also issued a summons before later being released and Peter and Daniel Brown were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on their charges.

