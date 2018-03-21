Barksdale AFB performing controlled burn

Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:21:42 GMT
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.
Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:25 AM EDT2018-03-21 13:25:03 GMT
Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:58:08 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Members of law enforcement stage near the area where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas.
Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month's string of bombings in Texas' capital.More >>
Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month's string of bombings in Texas' capital.More >>
Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:01:32 GMT
Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:55:09 GMT
(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Officials work at a blocked off area near where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas.
The Austin bombing suspect doesn't appear to have left much of a trail on social media, but in 2012 posts on what appears to be his personal blog he expressed opinions about a range of topics, including gay marriage.More >>
The Austin bombing suspect doesn't appear to have left much of a trail on social media, but in 2012 posts on what appears to be his personal blog he expressed opinions about a range of topics, including gay marriage.More >>