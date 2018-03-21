Barksdale AFB performing controlled burn - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Barksdale AFB performing controlled burn

BARKSDALE AFB, LA (KSLA) -

A controlled burn is taking place at Barksdale Air Force Base on Wednesday morning.

The burn started at 11 a.m. by the Second Engineer Squadron on the east side of Barksdale Air Force Base.

The burns are conducted to reduce the risk of a wildfire by removing the fuel, or underbrush, which could cause a potential wildfire to quickly spread.

