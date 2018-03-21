Lawyer, New Boston residents accuse police chief of racism, police misconduct

If you missed one of our in-depth, investigative or special assignment reports, you'll find them here! KSLA News 12 Investigates: Coverage You Can Count on.More >>
If you missed one of our in-depth, investigative or special assignment reports, you'll find them here! KSLA News 12 Investigates: Coverage You Can Count on.More >>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
One-year-old Lincoln Tanner has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy.More >>
One-year-old Lincoln Tanner has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy.More >>
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.More >>
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.More >>