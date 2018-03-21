Lawyer, New Boston residents accuse police chief of racism, poli - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Lawyer, New Boston residents accuse police chief of racism, police misconduct

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
New Boston Police Chief Tony King (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12) New Boston Police Chief Tony King (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
Lawyer Butch Dunbar (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12) Lawyer Butch Dunbar (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
Former New Boston Police Lieutenant Johnny Milwood (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12) Former New Boston Police Lieutenant Johnny Milwood (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
People showed up with signs during Tuesday's City Council meeting. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12) People showed up with signs during Tuesday's City Council meeting. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
NEW BOSTON, TX (KSLA) -

During Tuesday night’s New Boston, Texas, City Council Meeting, allegations were made against Police Chief Tony King, accusing him of police misconduct and harassment — as well as labeling him as a racist.

The allegations were brought up by lawyer Butch Dunbar and some New Boston residents.

Shortly after council members recited the pledge of allegiance and took their seats, the allegations began to fly.

"Maybe he didn't like being questioned about sending sexually graphic pictures to officers," Dunbar said, referring to King.

Dunbar is the local counsel for the Texas Municipal Officers Association.

He also represents former New Boston police Lt. Johnny Milwood, who was fired March 9 after six years on the force.

Dunbar claims King fired his client to keep the chief's alleged misconduct under wraps after Milwood allegedly confronted King. 

The claims of wrongdoing, according to Dunbar, include harassing citizens, allowing arrests to be made without probable cause and sending sexually explicit images to other members of the Police Department. 

"I don't know if you all buy the phones for the police or you reimburse them but guarantee none of you all want to see the pictures being seeing other officers from administrators," Dunbar said.

In front of a packed City Council chamber, Dunbar also accused King of racial allegations, saying the chief used the "N" word to describe a police officer applicant.

"The administration didn't want to know about hiring another 'N-word' officer,” Dunbar said. “A more qualified officer with a clean background but he happened to be an 'N'."

Dunbar went on to allege that King failed to follow Texas law when firing Millwood and that his client received no written notice or reason for his termination.  

Dunbar also claims he is unaware of any internal investigation into Milwood that may have led to his dismissal. 

Citizens protesting outside the meeting also voiced concerns about King.

“We have received numerous complaints referencing Chief King not treating citizens of color fairly,” said Ed Williams, a spokesman for Concerned Citizens of New Boston.

"If these allegations are proven true, he should be gone. There's no place, even in New Boston, for a chief pf Police who is racist." 

New Boston residents inside the meeting also spoke out against King.

"I've never been spoken to by someone in authority like I was spoken to by Chief Tony King,” said Andrea Barfield. “Not only that, but I feel harassed and bullied."

During his closing remarks, Dunbar encouraged the City Council to reinstate his client and to get the Texas Rangers and district attorney’s office involved.

"What they find is right is right. And what they find is wrong is wrong. Thank you for your time."

Following a closed executive session, council members voted to reinstate Milwood, and place him on paid administrative leave pending a full investigation.

The council also adopted a resolution asking Texas Rangers to investigate the city's Police Department.

King was approached for a comment but did not provide one.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside KSLA.comMore>>

  • We're looking out for you

    KSLA Investigates

    KSLA Investigates

    If you missed one of our in-depth, investigative or special assignment reports, you'll find them here! KSLA News 12 Investigates: Coverage You Can Count on.

    More >>

    If you missed one of our in-depth, investigative or special assignment reports, you'll find them here! KSLA News 12 Investigates: Coverage You Can Count on.

    More >>

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man

    Police: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:56 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:56:03 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:48:18 GMT
    New York City police say officers fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm. (Source: Raycom Media)New York City police say officers fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm. (Source: Raycom Media)
    New York City police say officers fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm. (Source: Raycom Media)New York City police say officers fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm. (Source: Raycom Media)

    New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.

    More >>

    New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.

    More >>

  • Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:34:09 GMT
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    More >>

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    More >>

  • Mom melts hearts in song to son with terminal epilepsy

    Mom melts hearts in song to son with terminal epilepsy

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-04-04 23:03:39 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-04-04 23:03:39 GMT
    One-year-old Lincoln Tanner has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy. (Source: WHNS/CNN)One-year-old Lincoln Tanner has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy. (Source: WHNS/CNN)

    One-year-old Lincoln Tanner has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy.

    More >>

    One-year-old Lincoln Tanner has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly