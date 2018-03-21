Lawyer, New Boston residents accuse police chief of racism, police misconduct

People showed up with signs during Tuesday's City Council meeting. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

During Tuesday night’s New Boston, Texas, City Council Meeting, allegations were made against Police Chief Tony King, accusing him of police misconduct and harassment — as well as labeling him as a racist.

The allegations were brought up by lawyer Butch Dunbar and some New Boston residents.

Shortly after council members recited the pledge of allegiance and took their seats, the allegations began to fly.

"Maybe he didn't like being questioned about sending sexually graphic pictures to officers," Dunbar said, referring to King.

Dunbar is the local counsel for the Texas Municipal Officers Association.

He also represents former New Boston police Lt. Johnny Milwood, who was fired March 9 after six years on the force.

Dunbar claims King fired his client to keep the chief's alleged misconduct under wraps after Milwood allegedly confronted King.

The claims of wrongdoing, according to Dunbar, include harassing citizens, allowing arrests to be made without probable cause and sending sexually explicit images to other members of the Police Department.

"I don't know if you all buy the phones for the police or you reimburse them but guarantee none of you all want to see the pictures being seeing other officers from administrators," Dunbar said.

In front of a packed City Council chamber, Dunbar also accused King of racial allegations, saying the chief used the "N" word to describe a police officer applicant.

"The administration didn't want to know about hiring another 'N-word' officer,” Dunbar said. “A more qualified officer with a clean background but he happened to be an 'N'."

Dunbar went on to allege that King failed to follow Texas law when firing Millwood and that his client received no written notice or reason for his termination.

Dunbar also claims he is unaware of any internal investigation into Milwood that may have led to his dismissal.

Citizens protesting outside the meeting also voiced concerns about King.

“We have received numerous complaints referencing Chief King not treating citizens of color fairly,” said Ed Williams, a spokesman for Concerned Citizens of New Boston.

"If these allegations are proven true, he should be gone. There's no place, even in New Boston, for a chief pf Police who is racist."

New Boston residents inside the meeting also spoke out against King.

"I've never been spoken to by someone in authority like I was spoken to by Chief Tony King,” said Andrea Barfield. “Not only that, but I feel harassed and bullied."

During his closing remarks, Dunbar encouraged the City Council to reinstate his client and to get the Texas Rangers and district attorney’s office involved.

"What they find is right is right. And what they find is wrong is wrong. Thank you for your time."

Following a closed executive session, council members voted to reinstate Milwood, and place him on paid administrative leave pending a full investigation.

The council also adopted a resolution asking Texas Rangers to investigate the city's Police Department.

King was approached for a comment but did not provide one.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.