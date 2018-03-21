Lawyer, New Boston residents accuse Police Chief of racism, poli - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Lawyer, New Boston residents accuse Police Chief of racism, police misconduct

New Boston Police Chief Tony King (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12) New Boston Police Chief Tony King (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
Lawyer Butch Dunbar (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12) Lawyer Butch Dunbar (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
Former New Boston Police Lieutenant Johnny Milwood (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12) Former New Boston Police Lieutenant Johnny Milwood (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
People showed up with signs during Tuesday's City Council meeting. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12) People showed up with signs during Tuesday's City Council meeting. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
NEW BOSTON, TX (KSLA) -

During Tuesday night’s New Boston, Texas, City Council Meeting, allegations were made against Chief of Police Tony King, accusing him of police misconduct and harassment — as well as labeling him as a racist.

The allegations were brought up by Lawyer Butch Dunbar and some New Boston residents.

Shortly after council members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and took their seats, the allegations began to fly.

"Maybe he didn't like being questioned about sending sexually graphic pictures to officers," Dunbar said, referring to New Boston Police Chief Tony King.

Dunbar is the local council for the Texas Municipal Officer’s Association.

He also represents former New Boston Police Lieutenant Johnny Milwood, who was fired on March 9, 2018, after six years on the force. Dunbar claims King fired his client to keep the Chief's own alleged misconduct under wraps after Milwood allegedly confronted King. 

The claims of wrongdoing, according to Dunbar include harassing citizens, allowing arrests to be made without probable cause, and sending sexually explicit images to other members of the New Boston Police Department. 

"I don't know if you all buy the phones for the police or you reimburse them but guarantee none of you all want to see the pictures being seeing other officers from administrators," Dunbar said.

In front of a packed city council chamber, Dunbar also accused King of racial allegations, saying the chief used the "N" word to describe a police officer applicant.

"The administration didn't want to know about hiring another 'N-word' officer,” Dunbar said. “A more qualified officer with a clean background but he happened to be an 'N'."

Dunbar went on to allege Chief King failed to follow Texas law when firing Millwood and that his client received no written notice or reason for his termination.  Dunbar also claims he is unaware of any internal investigation into Milwood that may have lead to his dismissal. 

Citizens protesting outside the meeting also voiced concerns with Chief King.

“We have received numerous complaints referencing Chief King, not treating citizens of color fairly,” said Ed Williams, a spokesperson for Concerned Citizens of New Boston.

"If these allegations are proven true, he should be gone," Williams said. "There's no place, even in New Boston, for a Cheif of Police who is racist." 

New Boston residents inside the meeting also spoke out against King.

"I've never been spoken to by someone in authority like I was spoken to by Chief Tony King,” said Andrea Barfield. “Not only that but I feel harassed and bullied."

During his closing remarks, Dunbar encouraged the city council to get the Texas Rangers and District Attorney’s office involved and reinstate his client.

"What they find is right, is right. And what they find is wrong is wrong. Thank you for your time," Dunbar said.

Following a closed executive session, council members voted to reinstate Lieutenant Milwood, and place him on paid administrative leave pending a full investigation.

The council also adopted a resolution requsting an investigation into the New Boston Police Department by the Texas Rangers.  

Chief King was approached for a comment but did not provide one.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

