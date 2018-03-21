Over a thousand people near Barksdale AFB without power - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Over a thousand people near Barksdale AFB without power

Crews are working restore power to over 1,100 customers in Bossier City near Barksdale Air Force Base.

A SWEPCO communications representative says power went out at after a vehicle hit a power line.

Service is expected to be restored by 11:30 A.M.

