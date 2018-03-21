Texarkana, TX woman dead after 2-car crash

A Texarkana, TX woman is dead following a two-car crash Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Richmond Road and Wheeler Street.

Police say 30-year-old Laquinia Hopkins was driving a 2003 Toyota Avalon eastbound on Wheeler Street.

When Hopkins tried to cross Richmond Road, a 2000 Ford Mustang driven by 25-year old Kalob Doyle going southbound struck her in the driver’s side door.

Hopkins’ vehicle suffered extensive damage, and she had to be pulled out of her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Doyle was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Hopkins was not wearing her seatbelt but Doyle was.

No charges have yet been filed in this case, but investigators believe speed was a factor.

