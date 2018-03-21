2 wrecks blocking traffic in south Shreveport

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes on Wednesday morning following a crash on Louisiana 3132, the Terry Bradshaw Passway in Shreveport.

The wreck is located near Kingston road, congestion at this time has reached Walker Road.

The left lane is blocked on LA 3132 East at Kingston Road due to an accident. Congestion has reached Walker Road. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) March 21, 2018

According to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, a three-vehicle accident is blocking traffic and crews are working to clear the road.

Everyone involved received non-life-threatening injuries. A 22-year-old female and a 9-month-old were sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

Willhite also mentioned that a three-vehicle wreck is also located at the intersection of Flournoy Lucas and Linwood Road and is causing traffic issues as well, with traffic backed up to Walker Road.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.