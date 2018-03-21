Bossier City rollover crash sends 1 to hospital

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was involved in a rollover crash in Bossier City Wednesday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The vehicle was found lying in a ditch along Interstate 220 westbound just before the Swan Lake exit.

Bossier City police on scene believe the driver may have overcorrected and caused the crash.

A 73-year-old man was in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with what officers described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was down to one lane as crews worked to clear the crash. Traffic was reportedly backed up to Shed Road.

The right lane is blocked on I-220 West at Swan Lake Road due to an accident. Traffic congestion has reached Shed Road. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) March 21, 2018

