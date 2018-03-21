Bossier City rollover crash sends 1 to hospital - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier City rollover crash sends 1 to hospital

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
A man is recovering in the hospital after he was involved in a rollover crash in Bossier City Wednesday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12) A man is recovering in the hospital after he was involved in a rollover crash in Bossier City Wednesday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was involved in a rollover crash in Bossier City Wednesday morning. 

The vehicle was found lying in a ditch along Interstate 220 westbound just before the Swan Lake exit.

Bossier City police on scene believe the driver may have overcorrected and caused the crash.

A 73-year-old man was in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with what officers described as non-life-threatening injuries. 

Traffic was down to one lane as crews worked to clear the crash. Traffic was reportedly backed up to Shed Road. 

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly