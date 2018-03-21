Man dies in Caddo Parish fire

Fire Marshal deputies were at the scene of a residential structure fire on Adams Road in Caddo Parish where an elderly man died. (Source: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal via Facebook)

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that claimed an elderly man's life Tuesday night.

The fire happened just before 5 p.m. in the 8300 block of Adams Road in Keithville, according to the Caddo Fire District 4 captain on duty.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The captain on duty says they believe the man was the only one inside of the home at the time.

Fire Marshal deputies do not believe the cause to be suspicious in nature.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

