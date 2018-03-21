New batch of recruits preparing to join SPD, more sought

recruit training is currently underway at the training facility on Greenwood Road (Source: KSLA)

Training for the Shreveport Police Department's recruit class 78 is underway and authorities say they're already looking for more.

The recruiting unit will begin its selection process for class 79 with the next civil service test given on April 19.

According to Public Information Officer Angie Willhite, those wanting to become officers must have their application completed and have a copy of their birth certificate, high school diploma/GED and driver's license attached before March 23.

Anyone wanting more information can contact the Shreveport Police Department’s Recruiting Unit at 318-673-7157 for more information.

