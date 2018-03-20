Man accused of stealing from apartment complexes in Caddo - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man accused of stealing from apartment complexes in Caddo

BOOKED: Charles Rasean Epps, 37, of Stone Mountain, Ga., 10 counts of simple burglary, two counts of being an in-state fugitive and one count each of criminal conspiracy and forgery (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A Georgia man is accused of fishing money orders out of night deposit boxes at 10 Shreveport apartment complexes.

The money orders worth a total of $27,421 were taken in September 2016 then altered, forged and negotiated at different locations from Shreveport to Atlanta, the Caddo Sheriff's Office reports.

Charles Rasean Epps, 37, of Stone Mountain, has remained in Caddo Correctional Center since being booked into the lockup at 4:17 p.m. Friday.

Booking records show he is charged with 10 counts of simple burglary, two counts of being an in-state fugitive and one count each of criminal conspiracy and forgery.

His bonds on the charges total $190,000.

Caddo authorities had a warrant out for Epps' arrest when a sheriff's deputy pulled over his vehicle in DeKalb County, Ga. 

He gave a false name but later was identified.

That led to him being arrested there on two counts of giving a false name and one count of no proof of insurance, Caddo authorities report. 

