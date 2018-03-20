Shreveport-Bossier City ranked by WalletHub as 2nd most obese metro area in the U.S.

Nearly 4 in 10 Americans are now considered obese. That's according to the latest figures from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, better known as the CDC.

Now we've learned Shreveport-Bossier City has been given the dubious honor of being ranked as the 2nd most obese metro area in the country.

It's surpassed only by Little Rock, Arkansas, as listed by the web site Wallethub.com, in its rankings of the 100 most populated U.S. metro areas.

Candace Philyaw of Shreveport told us she's tried everything to lose weight in the last decade.

"(At) One point I tried to starve myself, not eat, see if that would help me lose weight. And it just wouldn't do it. Like, actually it made me gain weight," recalled Philyaw.

We met her during a visit to her weight loss clinic, Metabolic Research Center. And Philyaw said she wasn't surprised to hear Shreveport ranked as the country's second most obese city.

She's not alone. "The obesity epidemic is as much an environmental disease, in my opinion, as it is a genetic disease," explained bariatric surgeon Dr. George Merriman.

Dr. Merriman added that obesity isn't just about calories in and calories out. "There are people who will not lose fat mass on 5, 6, 700 calories a day."

Merriman said 2 percent of Americans were obese in the 1950's, 4-percent by the mid-70's and nearly 40-percent today.

"When the epidemiologists look at it, their theory for the obesity explosion is the 24/7, 365 always unplugged (sic) never disconnected lifestyle that we live."

Merriman also told us getting enough sleep is a critical factor to avoid gaining weight, especially if there's a genetic predisposition to obesity.

"If they get less than seven hours of effective sleep every night their risk of gaining weight skyrockets."

As for Philyaw, she urged people to seek help. "Do it for yourself. Be honest with yourself."

Philyaw said she's now lost 75 pounds in 7-months.

According to the CDC, America's extra pounds have inflated the costs of obesity-related medical treatment to nearly 316-billion dollars a year.

And the agency added that obesity also causes a productivity loss of $8.6 billion a year because of missed work hours.

