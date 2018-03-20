3 accused of allegedly stealing 3 vehicles in Marshall

Three Marshall people are facing charges for reportedly being in possession of several vehicles that were stolen over the weekend. (Source: Marshall Police Department)

Three Marshall people are facing charges for allegedly being in possession of several vehicles that were reported stolen over the weekend.

Richard Parrott Jr., 29, Renae Pack, 24, and Vernon Williams, 25, were arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

On Sunday, the Marshall Police Department was notified that three vehicles had been stolen from Garrett’s Automotive Center in the 3000 block of East End Blvd.

Two of the vehicles were recovered Monday in Marshall. The third was found in Harrison County.

All three suspects were booked into the Harrison County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.

