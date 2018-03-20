Mudbugs hosts meet and greet with Whataburger Wednesday

Whataburger is teaming up with the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team to host a meet and greet Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Want a chance to get your Mudbug jersey signed by a player? Whataburger is teaming up with the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team to host a meet and greet Wednesday afternoon.

Customers and fans can meet several players from the team.

The meet and greet will be held at Whataburger at 521 East Kings Highway near Youree Drive. The event is from 5-7 p.m.

“Both Whataburger and Shreveport Mudbugs have the best fans, and we’re proud to host this meet and greet event,” said Whataburger Director of Operations John Attra. “As a family-owned company, we’re happy to provide the community with a fun, family-friendly event.”

The first 25 families to arrive will receive a free cinnamon roll tray.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.