Walk On's Independence Bowl announces 5K, half marathon

The Walk On’s Independence Bowl announces its 5K and half marathon. The fourth annual Kickoff K’s is set to begin on Sept. 15. (Source: Sportspectrum)

The Walk On’s Independence Bowl announces its 5K and half marathon.

The fourth annual Kickoff K’s is set to begin on Sept. 15.

The half marathon will begin at 7 a.m. with the 5K set to start at 7:15 a.m. Both races will begin and end at the Fern Avenue Business Park.

The half marathon will go through the historic South Highland neighborhood, including scenic streets such as McCormick St., Creswell Ave., Thornhill Ave., Ockley Dr., Unadilla St. and Fairfield Ave.

The overall man and woman winner of the half marathon will receive a $1,000 cash prize, and the winners of the 5K will receive a $250 cash prize.

After the race, runners and spectators can expect a block party atmosphere in the Fern Avenue Business Park, featuring live music, food and drinks and giveaways.

The registration fee is $60 for the half marathon and $20 for the 5K through Aug. 15.

For more information on the Kickoff K’s 5K and half marathon, click here.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.