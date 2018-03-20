SCAM ALERT: 'NOPE, not us!' Panola Sheriff's Office says of calls from (903) 265-4783

If (903) 265-4783 pops up on your caller ID, it is NOT the Panola County, Texas, Sheriff's Office calling.

Authorities warn that it is a scam and are asking people to help spread the word.

"They are stating that you owe a fine of $1,000 for missing a jury summons. We DO NOT operate this way!" the Sheriff's Office reports.

People who return the call get a recording stating that they have reached the Panola County Sheriff's Office, that no deputies are available and that someone will call back.

"NOPE, not us!"

The Sheriff's Office says the callers also may use other telephone numbers.

Bottom line: If you suspect a call, do not provide any personal information.

And call (903) 693-0333) if you have concerns about a legitimate call from the Sheriff's Office.

