Spring Gardening: What you should plant now

Are you getting spring fever? Well you are in luck because today marks the first day of spring!

Now it may not have felt like spring with cold temperatures dominating the forecast today, but that doesn't mean you can't get out and plant some of your favorite flowers.

We were able to step outside of the newsroom today and smell the flowers at Lex Plant Farm. There we met Danny Lex who gave us some great tips on what flowers to plant and which ones you should hold off on.

Lex said that the flowers such as Petunias, Geraniums, and most annual flowers can withstand temperatures in the 40s. If we get into the 30s at some point, it is recommended to take precautions such as covering them up with a sheet.

Most hot weather plants like Periwinkles, Vincas, and Angelonias need much warmer weather and Lex says to wait before planting any of those. Most herbs including basil also need warmer conditions to thrive.

At this point, Lex stated as far as vegetables are concerned, tomatoes are fine to plant, while you should wait to plant peppers.

Spring is in the air, and although cooler temperatures are in the forecast don't let that stop you from planting. The big takeaway from today, just know what temperatures the plants you are about to buy can stand.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.