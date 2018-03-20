Toddler hit by vehicle backing out of driveway along E. 68th

Shreveport Fire Department medics examined a 1-year-old who was hit by a vehicle backing out of a driveway along East 68th Street in Shreveport the afternoon of March 20. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A toddler was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Shreveport.

It happened at 3:13 p.m. on East 68th Street between Southern and Henderson avenues, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A neighbor felt a bump as he was backing out of his driveway then stopped his vehicle, according to a grandfather of the 1-year-old.

Shreveport Fire Department medics examined the child but did not take the toddler to a hospital.

The 1-year-old was being taken by private vehicle to be checked out at University Health in Shreveport.

