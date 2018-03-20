Former CHRISTUS Health hospital building still sits empty

A nonprofit still is looking for tenants for the former CHRISTUS Health hospital on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. (Source: LSU Health)

The former CHRISTUS Health hospital property in the 1800 block of Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport remains empty.

In June, CHRISTUS Health joined a partnership with LSU Health that included donation of that property to the nonprofit Margaret Place Properties and started looking for tenants.

The donation consists of the main hospital buildings, which comprise about 947,000 square feet, and several adjacent buildings that amount to a total of 206,000 square feet under roof and related parking lots.

Hospital building: 845,000 square feet

Medical office building at 1801 Fairfield Ave.: 62,533 square feet

1825 Warrington Place (former McDade House): 5,610 square feet

1717 Fairfield Ave., a 2-story building previously used as administrative and rehab space: 21,965 square feet

Several businesses have since expressed interest and even brought in architects to take a closer look at the property, LSU Health reports.

In fact, some potential tenants were on site as recently as Tuesday.

But there have been no takers as yet.

Ideally, LSU Health officials hope the space can be turned into a health care hub, a place that will house a variety of businesses related to health care.

Officials aren't worried about the time frame, saying they feel certain they will find the right fit.

The former hospital has been empty since CHRISTUS Health Northern Louisiana closed it in 2013 in order to expand to its Highland location in south Shreveport.

Click here for more information about leasing Margaret Place Properties.

