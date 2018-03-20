Five teens accused of sharing nude photo of a fellow student - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Five teens accused of sharing nude photo of a fellow student

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
(Source: File photo/Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: File photo/Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Five teenagers - four girls and a boy - are accused of sharing a nude photo of a fellow student on social media.

School officials notified a Caddo sheriff’s deputy after learning about an Instagram page where the photo was shared, the Sheriff's Office reports. 

Detective Jared Marshall's investigation led to the seizure of five cell phones and the arrests of three 14-year-old girls, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. 

Each is charged with sexting.

