Five teens accused of sharing nude photo of a fellow student

Five teenagers - four girls and a boy - are accused of sharing a nude photo of a fellow student on social media.

School officials notified a Caddo sheriff’s deputy after learning about an Instagram page where the photo was shared, the Sheriff's Office reports.

Detective Jared Marshall's investigation led to the seizure of five cell phones and the arrests of three 14-year-old girls, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

Each is charged with sexting.

