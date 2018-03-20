Masked gunman robs Alon Food Fast store in Marshall, TX - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

A gunman wearing what appears to be a green mask robbed a convenience store in Marshall, Texas.  

The holdup happened just before midnight Tuesday at Alon Food Fast Fina in the 200 block of  West Grand Avenue, according to a news release from Marshall police spokeswoman Kelly Colvin.

Surveillance video shows a masked man pointing a gun at the clerk and demanding money and cigarettes.

The clerk was not injured.

The robber last was seen wearing a mask, a red hoodie, blue jeans and dark colored shoes. 

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the robbery or the robber's identity to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

