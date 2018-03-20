Bowie County rollover crash claims 2 lives

Two women are dead after a crash in Bowie County Monday evening.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. along the Interstate 30 service road near Hooks, TX.

Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety say the vehicle was speeding when it ran off the road, traveled up an embankment, went airborne, came down and rolled 1 and a half times.

Sisters, 52-year-old Shelia Murry of Austin and 43-year-old Namoni Murry of Texarkana were thrown from the vehicle and died from their injuries.

The driver, identified as Antonia White of Austin, suffered unknown injuries.

The crash is under investigation by Texas DPS troopers.

