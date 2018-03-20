Deputies work to place roosters seized during cockfighting raid

Officials are trying to determine what to do with nearly 200 roosters confiscated during a raid Saturday on an alleged cockfighting ring in Sevier County, AR. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

More than 100 people were arrested at the property on Whistle Stop Road just north of DeQueen.

Cockfights were held there every four weeks, Sevier County Sheriff Robert Gentry said.

Now the Sevier County Jail is the temporary home of 199 roosters the sheriff says apparently were trained for fighting.

It's the job of jail trustees to take care of the birds as officials decide what to do with the roosters.

"It was quite a few people there, more than we expected, and way more chickens than we expected," Gentry said of the raid.

Booked were 137 people, including 17 juveniles.

Thirty-four of those arrested face felony charges, the sheriff said.

"We are a little over capacity right at the moment."

The arrests came as a result of an 18-month investigation, Gentry said.

Investigators say they also found several dead birds in a pit and as well as injured birds suspected of being part of the fighting.

Now the welfare of the healthy birds is a major concern, Gentry said.

"I don't know what to do with them. We have made a few phone calls, but we haven't had any results.

"If it was a dog, we probably would have had people here Saturday," the sheriff continued. "But we reached out to several organizations Saturday but have yet to receive calls back."

Gentry said the birds will continue to be fed and watered at the jail until the court decides what to do with them.

The case is still under investigation.

