Deputies work to place rooster seized from cockfighting ring

Officials are trying to determine what to do with the animals nearly 200 live birds that were confiscated during a major cockfighting ring in Sevier County, AR.

Over 100 people were arrested during the raid at the property on Whistle Stop Road just north of Dequeen.

The Sevier County Jail is the temporary home for 199 roosters the Sheriff says were apparently trained for fighting.

It's the job of jail trustees to take care of the birds as officials decide what to do with the roosters.

The Sevier County Sheriff's department confiscated the birds Saturday after a raid on what they say was a cockfighting ring.

"It was quite a few people there more than we expected and way more chickens than we expected," said Sevier County Sheriff Robert Gentry.

Sheriff Gentry says 137 people were arrested and booked in the county jail. 34 are being held on felony charges and 17 of them were juveniles.

"We are a little over capacity right at the moment," Sheriff Gentry said.

Several dead birds were also at the scene inside a pit and injured birds investigators say were part of the fighting.

Now, Sheriff Gentry says the welfare of the healthy birds is a major concern.

"I don't know what to do with them we have made a few phone calls but we haven't had any results if it was a dog we probably would have had people here Saturday but we reached out to several organizations Saturday but have yet to receive calls back," said Sheriff Gentry.

"We will continue to feed and water them until the court gives us a disposition on the birds."

Sheriff Gentry said his department has been investigating this case for 18 months.

He said those in this cockfighting ring were fighting every four weeks at this Sevier County location.

The case is still under investigation.

