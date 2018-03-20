Caddo bus delayed after vehicle crashes into it

A Caddo Parish school bus was delayed Tuesday morning after the driver says another vehicle crash into it. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A Caddo Parish school bus was delayed Tuesday morning after the driver says another vehicle crash into it.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the 9900 block of Mansfield Road.

The driver had finished picking up students and was en route to Summerfield Elementary school when she says another driver ran into the back of Bus 23, according to Caddo Parish Schools spokeswoman Mary Wood.

Wood says no students were injured, but they are being checked out by EMS on the scene.

Another bus is en route to take the students to school.

The crash happened in the right northbound lane. Traffic was flowing in the left lane but backed up.

