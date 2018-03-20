DeSoto 2nd-, 3rd-graders show off their speed in Shreveport

The winners of last year's U.S. National Junior Olympics were in Shreveport's Lee Hedges Stadium on March 17 to show off their speed. The second- and third-graders from DeSoto Parish ran the 4-by-100 in less than a minute. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Yellow Jacket Relays were held March 17 at Lee Hedges Stadium in Shreveport.

The Hills walked away with the team win on the women's side, scoring 165 points.

Northwood walked away with the team win on the men's side with 108 points total.

In the 4-by-200 women's relay, a shoutout to Springhill, Louisiana, where they get down with the get-down.

Ford Henderson Washington and Greenard with the 1:44.

On the men's side in the 4-by-200, it was North Webster again coming from behind.

And Henderson Hawthorne Johnson and Hawthone get it done with a time of 1:27.

Keep it up, ladies. We'll see you in the Olympics in the future. We believe in you.

Mansfield, stand up.

